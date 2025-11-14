CIBC Maintains Brookfield (BN) Outperformer Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, CIBC maintained coverage of Brookfield (NYSE:BN) with a Outperformer recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.79% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookfield is $51.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.79% from its latest reported closing price of $43.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield is 33,822MM, a decrease of 56.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BN is 0.77%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 1,142,593K shares. The put/call ratio of BN is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Value Investments holds 120,937K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 80,892K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,555K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 86.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 68,314K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,690K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 50,850K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 50.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 43,677K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,507K shares , representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 81.35% over the last quarter.

