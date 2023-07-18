CIBC Initiates Coverage of Williams Cos (WMB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, CIBC initiated coverage of Williams Cos (NYSE:WMB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Williams Cos is 37.52. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.68% from its latest reported closing price of 33.01.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Cos is 12,323MM, an increase of 9.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Cos. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMB is 0.51%, a decrease of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 1,197,339K shares. The put/call ratio of WMB is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 46,878K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,137K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 77.32% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 39,227K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,730K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,049K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 14.65% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 35,004K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,256K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 3.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,421K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,157K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 15.04% over the last quarter.

Williams Cos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

