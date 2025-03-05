CIBC Initiates Coverage of Colliers International Group (CIGI) with Outperformer Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, CIBC initiated coverage of Colliers International Group (NasdaqGS:CIGI) with a Outperformer recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.15% Downside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Colliers International Group is $106.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.76 to a high of $126.67. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.15% from its latest reported closing price of $125.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Colliers International Group is 5,039MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colliers International Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIGI is 0.36%, an increase of 11.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 39,215K shares. The put/call ratio of CIGI is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,763K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares , representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 88.82% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,644K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 2,045K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 1,814K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 10.41% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,548K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing an increase of 53.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Colliers International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

