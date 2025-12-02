CIBC Initiates Coverage of CF Industries Holdings (CF) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, CIBC initiated coverage of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.84% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for CF Industries Holdings is $96.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 20.84% from its latest reported closing price of $79.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CF Industries Holdings is 7,071MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,575 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Industries Holdings. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CF is 0.25%, an increase of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 186,951K shares. The put/call ratio of CF is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,964K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,535K shares , representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,299K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares , representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,221K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,014K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,534K shares , representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 25.60% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,972K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares , representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 20.94% over the last quarter.

