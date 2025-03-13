News & Insights

CIBC: Harry Culham To Succeed Dodig As President & CEO

March 13, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CIBC (CM.TO, CM) announced that Victor Dodig plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 31, 2025. Harry Culham has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer effective April 1, 2025 and will succeed Dodig as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Dodig will serve as a special advisor from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026.

Culham first joined CIBC in Vancouver as an intern. He gained extensive experience in senior banking roles in Europe and Asia before rejoining CIBC in 2008, ultimately taking on the leadership of CIBC's global Capital Markets business in 2015.

