CIBC fourth-quarter profit jumps on capital markets strength

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported a jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as a strong performance from its capital markets unit helped offset the hit from bigger provisions.

Wary of the strain on consumers' financial health from a spate of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada, lenders have started to build up their provision for credit losses (PCL).

CIBC increased its PCL to C$541 million from C$436 million a year earlier.

However, capital markets business was a bright spot. Total revenue from the unit jumped 9% to C$1.29 billion million, helped by strength in the global markets business.

The bank reported adjusted net income of C$1.52 billion ($1.12 billion), or C$1.57 per share, for the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$1.31 billion, or C$1.39 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3603 Canadian dollars)

