CIBC cuts credit card rates to provide relief to customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Friday it was cutting interest rates on personal credit cards to provide relief to customers as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic deepens.

Credit card users who request to skip a payment will get a temporary lower annual rate of 10.99%, Canada's fifth-largest lender said in a statement. (https://reut.rs/3aHZM9Q)

It was not immediately clear what the interest rates were earlier.

Canada's six biggest banks unveiled a mortgage-relief plan two weeks ago to allow homeowners to defer or skip mortgage payments for up to six months as businesses come to a grinding halt due to the pandemic.

Since the mortgage-relief plan was announced, the banks have received nearly half a million requests that have been completed or were being processed.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

