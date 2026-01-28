CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades WELL Health Technologies (WHTCF)

Fintel reports that on January 21, 2026, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for WELL Health Technologies (OTCPK:WHTCF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.51% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for WELL Health Technologies is $5.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.00 to a high of $6.81. The average price target represents an increase of 87.51% from its latest reported closing price of $3.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WELL Health Technologies is 733MM, a decrease of 41.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in WELL Health Technologies. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 19.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHTCF is 0.07%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.28% to 3,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 720K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares , representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTCF by 4.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 408K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 47.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTCF by 106.86% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 356K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares , representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTCF by 8.22% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 335K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHTCF by 8.52% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 321K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

