CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (LSE:0QKU)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Royal Bank of Canada (LSE:0QKU) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.80% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Royal Bank of Canada is 127.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70.78 GBX to a high of 143.93 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.80% from its latest reported closing price of 108.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Bank of Canada is 61,967MM, an increase of 8.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,051 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Bank of Canada. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QKU is 0.52%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 669,895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 73,492K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,451K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QKU by 87.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 67,157K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,698K shares , representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QKU by 77.75% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 31,238K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,279K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QKU by 47.65% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 26,627K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,680K shares , representing a decrease of 18.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QKU by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 23,275K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,611K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QKU by 14.77% over the last quarter.

