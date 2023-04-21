CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) from Neutral to Outperform .

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Legg Mason Tactical Opportunities Portfolio Class 1 holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 22.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI.B by 44.59% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund holds 595K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI.B by 17.35% over the last quarter.

GSID - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCI.B by 9.24% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 185K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RISEX - Domini International Opportunities Fund Investor Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers Communications. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCI.B is 0.35%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.92% to 664,636K shares.

