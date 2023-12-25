CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Martinrea International (TSX:MRE)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Martinrea International (TSX:MRE) from Neutral to Outperform .

Martinrea International Maintains 1.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martinrea International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRE is 0.11%, an increase of 40.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 6,582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,156K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 549K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRE by 16.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 507K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRE by 9.87% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 475K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 25.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRE by 33.70% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 409K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

