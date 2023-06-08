CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) from Underperform to Neutral .

Laurentian Bank of Canada Maintains 5.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laurentian Bank of Canada. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LB is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 4,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 956K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 575K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 371K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 337K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LB by 7.69% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 309K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LB by 8.12% over the last quarter.

