CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades iA Financial (IAFNF)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for iA Financial (OTCPK:IAFNF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.88% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for iA Financial is $75.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.45 to a high of $83.69. The average price target represents an increase of 11.88% from its latest reported closing price of $67.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for iA Financial is 433MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in iA Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAFNF is 0.10%, an increase of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 7,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,376K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAFNF by 17.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 825K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAFNF by 15.39% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 453K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAFNF by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 383K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAFNF by 8.48% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 363K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAFNF by 15.87% over the last quarter.

