CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.88% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Great-West Lifeco is $54.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.88% from its latest reported closing price of $53.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Great-West Lifeco is 91,135MM, an increase of 162.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.57.

Great-West Lifeco Maintains 4.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.33%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great-West Lifeco. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWO is 0.16%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 64,617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 12,258K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,297K shares , representing a decrease of 41.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 32.79% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 9,333K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,840K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 5,967K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 4,500K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,439K shares , representing a decrease of 109.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWO by 53.83% over the last quarter.

