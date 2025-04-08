CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Great-West Lifeco Inc. - Preferred Stock (GRWTF)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Great-West Lifeco Inc. - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:GRWTF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.79% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Great-West Lifeco Inc. - Preferred Stock is $13.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.04 to a high of $15.64. The average price target represents an increase of 11.79% from its latest reported closing price of $12.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Great-West Lifeco Inc. - Preferred Stock is 79,796MM, an increase of 129.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great-West Lifeco Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRWTF is 0.16%, an increase of 15.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.20% to 351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 96K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 25.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWTF by 41.23% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 73K shares.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 52K shares.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 48K shares.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 45K shares.

