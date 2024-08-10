CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Gatos Silver (GATO)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.88% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gatos Silver is $8.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.36 to a high of $13.61. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.88% from its latest reported closing price of $10.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gatos Silver is 174MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gatos Silver. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATO is 0.20%, an increase of 25.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.43% to 40,520K shares. The put/call ratio of GATO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan holds 6,205K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 5,750K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 3,900K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares , representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 3,449K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,074K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company.

Gatos Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, which is expected to produce 12.2 million silver equivalent ounces annually.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.