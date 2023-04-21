CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY (TSX:DIV)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY (TSX:DIV) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDLSX - Leisure Portfolio holds 834K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 3,289K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing an increase of 66.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIV by 242.53% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIV by 3.73% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 588K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 68.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIV by 232.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in DIVERSIFIED ROYALTY. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIV is 0.16%, an increase of 45.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 119.70% to 4,783K shares.

