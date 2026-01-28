CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.53% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Canadian National Railway is $116.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.22 to a high of $143.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.53% from its latest reported closing price of $100.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian National Railway is 18,946MM, an increase of 10.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,063 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian National Railway. This is an decrease of 107 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNI is 0.39%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.62% to 439,840K shares. The put/call ratio of CNI is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 51,827K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,827K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 26,832K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,152K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 491.85% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 18,768K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,989K shares , representing a decrease of 22.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 28.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 14,202K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,229K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 26.19% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 13,895K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,738K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 22.56% over the last quarter.

