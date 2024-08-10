CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BADFF)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCPK:BADFF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.53% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Badger Infrastructure Solutions is $37.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.59 to a high of $42.02. The average price target represents an increase of 23.53% from its latest reported closing price of $29.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Badger Infrastructure Solutions is 765MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Infrastructure Solutions. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BADFF is 0.20%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 4,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,937K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BADFF by 11.38% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio holds 655K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BADFF by 10.58% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 208K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BADFF by 11.50% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 172K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BADFF by 6.73% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Portfolio holds 164K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BADFF by 14.78% over the last quarter.

