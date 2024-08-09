CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Acadian Timber (ACAZF)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Acadian Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.12% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Acadian Timber is $14.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.44 to a high of $15.76. The average price target represents an increase of 15.12% from its latest reported closing price of $12.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Acadian Timber is 101MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadian Timber. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAZF is 0.01%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 114K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAZF by 2.92% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 66K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 49K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing a decrease of 32.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAZF by 20.66% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schulhoff holds 16K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.