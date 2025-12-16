CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Winpak (WIPKF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Winpak (OTCPK:WIPKF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.13% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Winpak is $35.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.10 to a high of $39.22. The average price target represents an increase of 8.13% from its latest reported closing price of $32.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Winpak is 1,264MM, an increase of 12.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winpak. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIPKF is 0.23%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 4,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,926K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 563K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares , representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIPKF by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 372K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIPKF by 23.11% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 288K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares , representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIPKF by 29.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 231K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing a decrease of 15.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIPKF by 7.66% over the last quarter.

