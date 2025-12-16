CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Vermilion Energy (VET) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vermilion Energy is $9.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.70 to a high of $11.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.90% from its latest reported closing price of $8.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vermilion Energy is 2,872MM, an increase of 42.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vermilion Energy. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 11.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VET is 0.17%, an increase of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 78,446K shares. The put/call ratio of VET is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 8,214K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,854K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,512K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,124K shares , representing an increase of 18.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 22.80% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,863K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares , representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 19.80% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 3,383K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares , representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 33.17% over the last quarter.

LM Asset holds 2,942K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares , representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 7.96% over the last quarter.

