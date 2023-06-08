News & Insights

CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Transat AT (TSX:TRZ) Underperform Recommendation

June 08, 2023 — 10:43 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Transat AT (TSX:TRZ) with a Underperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transat AT. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRZ is 0.01%, a decrease of 67.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:TRZ / Transat AT Inc Shares Held by Institutions

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 242K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRZ by 0.86% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRZ by 3.45% over the last quarter.

