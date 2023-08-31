CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Tourmaline Oil Maintains 11.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 15.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tourmaline Oil. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOU is 0.27%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 1,478,515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 241,081K shares representing 70.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242,868K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOU by 250.45% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 169,750K shares representing 49.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164,757K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOU by 38.80% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 143,085K shares representing 42.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 109,828K shares representing 32.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,928K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOU by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 69,855K shares representing 20.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

