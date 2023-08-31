CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Maintains 4.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TD is 0.64%, a decrease of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.50% to 125,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,045K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,998K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 12.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,410K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,964K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TD by 2.27% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 6,472K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,199K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 6.12% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 6,147K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,916K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 9.33% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,282K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,233K shares, representing a decrease of 22.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 31.05% over the last quarter.

