CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tidewater Renewables is $16.60. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 84.66% from its latest reported closing price of $8.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tidewater Renewables. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCFS is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 1,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 789K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GLPAX - Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund Shares holds 537K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCEPX - Goldman Sachs Clean Energy Income Fund Class P Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCFS by 15.59% over the last quarter.

MLOAX - Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. holds 77K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GLEAX - Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Fund Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

