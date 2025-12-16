CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains TerraVest Industries (TRRVF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of TerraVest Industries (OTCPK:TRRVF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.20% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TerraVest Industries is $131.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.39 to a high of $147.92. The average price target represents an increase of 137.20% from its latest reported closing price of $55.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TerraVest Industries is 923MM, a decrease of 32.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in TerraVest Industries. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRRVF is 0.29%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.42% to 1,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 287K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 279K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 159K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 158K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 98K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRRVF by 29.36% over the last quarter.

