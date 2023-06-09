CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tamarack Valley Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVE is 0.10%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.21% to 19,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,300K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 48.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVE by 51.14% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 2,456K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 34.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVE by 30.34% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,909K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 37.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVE by 9.35% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,893K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing an increase of 57.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVE by 99.97% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,867K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.