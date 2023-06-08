CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suncor Energy. This is an increase of 414 owner(s) or 41,400.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.18% to 231,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 29,229K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,319K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 1.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,023K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,218K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 14.95% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 11,185K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,805K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 12.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,367K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,405K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 9.65% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 7,934K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,576K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 1.37% over the last quarter.

