CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suncor Energy is $40.49. The forecasts range from a low of $33.01 to a high of $51.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $44.19.

The projected annual revenue for Suncor Energy is $53,366MM, a decrease of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACWX - iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF holds 258K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 17.84% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 110K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 46.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 83.78% over the last quarter.

FAAAX - Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 113.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 46.17% over the last quarter.

NWHNX - Nationwide Bailard International Equities Fund Institutional Service Class holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 31.60% over the last quarter.

IENAX - INVESCO Energy Fund holds 850K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 34.43% over the last quarter.

