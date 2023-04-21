News & Insights

Stocks

CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Outperform Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suncor Energy is $40.49. The forecasts range from a low of $33.01 to a high of $51.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $44.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Suncor Energy is $53,366MM, a decrease of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:SU / Suncor Energy, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

ACWX - iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF holds 258K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 17.84% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 110K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 46.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 83.78% over the last quarter.

FAAAX - Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 113.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 46.17% over the last quarter.

NWHNX - Nationwide Bailard International Equities Fund Institutional Service Class holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 31.60% over the last quarter.

IENAX - INVESCO Energy Fund holds 850K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 34.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.