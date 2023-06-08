CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standard Exploration is 18.31. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of 15.32.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Exploration is 1,261MM, a decrease of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Exploration. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 56.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDE is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.39% to 2,888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGNAX - PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund holds 1,138K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 418K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 22.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 14.72% over the last quarter.

PIGDX - Federated International Growth Fund Class C Shares holds 309K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 249K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 175K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 5.08% over the last quarter.

