CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 184K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOT.UN by 16.64% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 434K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOT.UN by 15.09% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOT.UN by 10.80% over the last quarter.

WPS - iShares International Developed Property ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Slate Office REIT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOT.UN is 0.02%, a decrease of 94.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.57% to 662K shares.

