CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Sandstorm Gold (TSX:SSL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Sandstorm Gold (TSX:SSL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandstorm Gold is $20.60. The forecasts range from a low of $15.12 to a high of $31.44. The average price target represents an increase of 140.60% from its latest reported closing price of $8.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sandstorm Gold is $257,444MM, an increase of 172,992.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $45.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 58K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,009K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing an increase of 25.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 36.76% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 634K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Barclays holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSL by 99.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandstorm Gold. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSL is 0.40%, an increase of 128.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.49% to 200,343K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.