CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Rogers Communications (RCI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.33% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rogers Communications is $42.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.29 to a high of $53.42. The average price target represents an increase of 16.33% from its latest reported closing price of $36.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rogers Communications is 18,811MM, a decrease of 10.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers Communications. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCI is 0.23%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 270,019K shares. The put/call ratio of RCI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 35,288K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,048K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 29,728K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,361K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 797.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 21,134K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,313K shares , representing a decrease of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 81.15% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 12,572K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,604K shares , representing a decrease of 32.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,886K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,604K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 6.58% over the last quarter.

