CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. holds 84K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 99.89% over the last quarter.

GAAVX - GMO Alternative Allocation Fund Class VI holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 684K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing a decrease of 206.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 65.06% over the last quarter.

DIHP - Dimensional International High Profitability ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 139K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 5.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quebecor. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBR.B is 0.14%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.06% to 8,460K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

