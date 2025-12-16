CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Quebecor (QBCRF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.85% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quebecor is $37.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.48 to a high of $41.83. The average price target represents an increase of 78.85% from its latest reported closing price of $20.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quebecor is 4,769MM, a decrease of 15.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quebecor. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBCRF is 0.15%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.51% to 12,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEQIX - Fidelity Equity-Income Fund holds 1,352K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,329K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBCRF by 15.70% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 741K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing a decrease of 126.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBCRF by 48.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBCRF by 4.40% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 580K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBCRF by 4.56% over the last quarter.

