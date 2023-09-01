CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision Drilling. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.46% to 5,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 742K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing an increase of 22.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 45.09% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 554K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 29.37% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 487K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 28.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 77.04% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 455K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 239K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 113.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 58.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.