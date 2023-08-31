CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Peyto Exploration & Development Maintains 10.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 32.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peyto Exploration & Development. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEY is 0.21%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.94% to 26,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 9,446K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,494K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEY by 4.61% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,131K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,733K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEY by 3.17% over the last quarter.

DSCPX - Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,720K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGD - First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund holds 1,237K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEY by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.