CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Paramount Resources (TSX:POU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Paramount Resources (TSX:POU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Paramount Resources Maintains 4.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.84%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POU is 0.07%, a decrease of 30.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.34% to 4,382K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 978K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POU by 1.96% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 689K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POU by 6.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 601K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POU by 0.37% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 487K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 385K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

