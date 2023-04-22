CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX:OR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX:OR) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osisko Gold Royalties. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OR is 0.33%, a decrease of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 134,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 21,986K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,536K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 18,126K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,532K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OR by 0.68% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,558K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,462K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 9,234K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,255K shares, representing a decrease of 43.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 13.41% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,981K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,333K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 9.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

