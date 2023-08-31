CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuVista Energy. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVA is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 11,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,678K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 3.49% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,127K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,456K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing an increase of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 28.26% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,052K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVA by 8.46% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,037K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

