CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Nutrien (NTR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.14% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nutrien is $48.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.83 to a high of $57.22. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.14% from its latest reported closing price of $61.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nutrien is 33,216MM, an increase of 29.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 983 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutrien. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTR is 0.55%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 369,503K shares. The put/call ratio of NTR is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 34,754K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,480K shares , representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 15,791K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,860K shares , representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 14,221K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,945K shares , representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 7.03% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,237K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,268K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 9,609K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,785K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 82.89% over the last quarter.

