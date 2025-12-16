CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains North West (NNWWF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of North West (OTCPK:NNWWF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for North West is $43.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.27 to a high of $47.42. The average price target represents an increase of 50.47% from its latest reported closing price of $28.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for North West is 2,449MM, a decrease of 5.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in North West. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNWWF is 0.16%, an increase of 22.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 7,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,264K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNWWF by 21.83% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,045K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 764K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing a decrease of 25.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNWWF by 30.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNWWF by 16.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 429K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNWWF by 7.31% over the last quarter.

