CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains NFI Group (TSX:NFI) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 26, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of NFI Group (TSX:NFI) with a Underperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in NFI Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFI is 0.05%, a decrease of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.59% to 2,205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 316K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 269K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFI by 4.24% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 231K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFI by 9.12% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 193K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 89K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.