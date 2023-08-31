CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) with a Outperform recommendation.

National Bank of Canada Maintains 4.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank of Canada. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NA is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 32,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,424K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NA by 0.63% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,709K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NA by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,659K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA by 1.97% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,053K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 1,982K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

