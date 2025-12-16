CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.43% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Bank of Canada is $125.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.03 to a high of $138.59. The average price target represents an increase of 46.43% from its latest reported closing price of $85.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Bank of Canada is 11,315MM, a decrease of 11.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank of Canada. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTIOF is 0.25%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 35,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,671K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares , representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTIOF by 14.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,527K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,364K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTIOF by 15.75% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,493K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 2,362K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTIOF by 18.86% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,182K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTIOF by 17.92% over the last quarter.

