CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Kelt Exploration (TSX:KEL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Kelt Exploration (TSX:KEL) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelt Exploration. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEL is 0.06%, a decrease of 24.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.27% to 11,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 4,475K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,536K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEL by 23.03% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,242K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEL by 31.53% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 984K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEL by 26.26% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 836K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

