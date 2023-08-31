CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Freehold Royalties Maintains 7.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freehold Royalties. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRU is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 3,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 728K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRU by 0.78% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 703K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 57.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRU by 107.11% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 519K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 468K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRU by 2.42% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 258K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing a decrease of 65.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRU by 43.53% over the last quarter.

