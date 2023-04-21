CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CVAR - Cultivar ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 49.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVI by 15.91% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 12,354K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,313K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVI by 20.07% over the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 225K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLVP - iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF holds 2,681K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVI by 29.82% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 935.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVI by 88.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortuna Silver Mines. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVI is 0.62%, an increase of 31.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 56,719K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

