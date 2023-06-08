CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Ensign Energy Services (TSX:ESI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Ensign Energy Services (TSX:ESI) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensign Energy Services. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.02%, a decrease of 15.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.15% to 4,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,058K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 2.94% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 828K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 752K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 4.54% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 262K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 47.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 845.84% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 137K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

